Park City Council to keep state Route 224 medians in bus rapid transit project

The project proposed would widen state Route 224 by about 10 feet to create new dedicated shoulder lanes for buses.

The Park City Council was asked June 5 about removing two landscape medians just south of the McPolin Barn to make room.

Removing the medians would require less widening for the project, according to a staff report .

The council unanimously wants to keep the medians for safety and aesthetic reasons.

“When I drive into town, it actually creates a sense of place that I’m arriving somewhere new, and I know I’m in Park City,” Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey said. “I like them. I am a little attached to them.”

Councilmember Ed Parigian is against widening state Route 224 within city limits starting at the McPolin Barn.

Parigian cited community opposition and data that shows a dropoff in traffic levels between Park City proper and Canyons Village.

However, Park City Councilmember Tana Toly said traffic flow could change as Park City Mountain completes a new parking garage in Canyons Village. Toly said if the resort starts charging for parking, driving behaviors could shift.

The council will evaluate various aspects of the project at its meeting June 12. Those include road widening within city limits and adding a bus rapid transit station at Thaynes Canyon Drive and Snow Creek Drive.

High Valley Transit is leading the project. Officials said staging work could begin as soon as August with the goal to complete most of the construction by the end of 2027.

