Candidates file for office across six Summit County towns

Municipal elections have primaries if the number of candidates who file is equal to more than double the number of seats available.

There will be a primary election in the Coalville mayoral race to cut the field from four to two. Henefer will have a primary to cut the mayoral field from three to two.

Coalville and Francis’ respective council races will have primaries to cut the fields from six to four.

Eight candidates filed for two open council seats in Park City, which will be whittled to four in the primary.

Primary municipal election: Aug. 12, 2025

General municipal election: Nov. 4, 2025

Henefer

Candidates for mayor (primary needed)

Kay H. Richins (incumbent)

James A. Rees

Dawn Langston

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

Chad West

Alec Deru

Candidate for council (one open seat, two-year term)

Rush Hotchkiss

Coalville

Candidates for mayor (primary needed)



Rory Thomas Swensen

Tyler J. Rowser

Walter William Brock

Lynn Wood

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)



Chris Tomczyk

Matthew Boyer

Andrew Nelson

Jeff M. Peterson

Colleen C. Goodman

Steven Bingham Richins

Oakley

Candidates for mayor

Zane K. Woolstenhulme (incumbent)

Steven M. Wilmoth

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

Amy Regan

Kerbee Leavitt

Christopher L. Dillman

Kamas

Candidate for mayor

Matt McCormick (incumbent)

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

Steve Cyr

Kandi Snyder Sauter

Michael K. Georgi

David W. Darcey (incumbent)

Francis

Candidates for mayor

Byron Ames

Jeremie Forman (incumbent)

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)

Shana Fryer (incumbent)

Lynsi Stone

Scott Buchanan

Justin Ciampi

Riley Atkinson

Clayton Querry (incumbent)

Park City

Candidates for mayor



Jack Rubin

Ryan Dickey

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)

Diego Zegarra

Jeremy Rubell (incumbent)

Beth Armstrong

Molly Miller

John J.K. Kenworthy

Danny Glasser

Tana Toly (incumbent)

Ian Hartley

Municipal elections are non-partisan.