Candidates file for office across six Summit County towns
Each municipality has the mayor and at least two council seats on the November 2025 ballot.
Municipal elections have primaries if the number of candidates who file is equal to more than double the number of seats available.
There will be a primary election in the Coalville mayoral race to cut the field from four to two. Henefer will have a primary to cut the mayoral field from three to two.
Coalville and Francis’ respective council races will have primaries to cut the fields from six to four.
Eight candidates filed for two open council seats in Park City, which will be whittled to four in the primary.
Primary municipal election: Aug. 12, 2025
General municipal election: Nov. 4, 2025
Henefer
Candidates for mayor (primary needed)
- Kay H. Richins (incumbent)
- James A. Rees
- Dawn Langston
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)
- Chad West
- Alec Deru
Candidate for council (one open seat, two-year term)
- Rush Hotchkiss
Coalville
Candidates for mayor (primary needed)
- Rory Thomas Swensen
- Tyler J. Rowser
- Walter William Brock
- Lynn Wood
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)
- Chris Tomczyk
- Matthew Boyer
- Andrew Nelson
- Jeff M. Peterson
- Colleen C. Goodman
- Steven Bingham Richins
Oakley
Candidates for mayor
- Zane K. Woolstenhulme (incumbent)
- Steven M. Wilmoth
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)
- Amy Regan
- Kerbee Leavitt
- Christopher L. Dillman
Kamas
Candidate for mayor
- Matt McCormick (incumbent)
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)
- Steve Cyr
- Kandi Snyder Sauter
- Michael K. Georgi
- David W. Darcey (incumbent)
Francis
Candidates for mayor
- Byron Ames
- Jeremie Forman (incumbent)
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)
- Shana Fryer (incumbent)
- Lynsi Stone
- Scott Buchanan
- Justin Ciampi
- Riley Atkinson
- Clayton Querry (incumbent)
Park City
Candidates for mayor
- Jack Rubin
- Ryan Dickey
Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)
- Diego Zegarra
- Jeremy Rubell (incumbent)
- Beth Armstrong
- Molly Miller
- John J.K. Kenworthy
- Danny Glasser
- Tana Toly (incumbent)
- Ian Hartley
Municipal elections are non-partisan.