© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates file for office across six Summit County towns

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:18 PM MDT
A Summit County ballot drop box is located at the entrance to the library and county services building in Kamas on Main Street.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A Summit County ballot drop box is located at the entrance to the library and county services building in Kamas on Main Street.

Each municipality has the mayor and at least two council seats on the November 2025 ballot.

Municipal elections have primaries if the number of candidates who file is equal to more than double the number of seats available.

There will be a primary election in the Coalville mayoral race to cut the field from four to two. Henefer will have a primary to cut the mayoral field from three to two.

Coalville and Francis’ respective council races will have primaries to cut the fields from six to four.

Eight candidates filed for two open council seats in Park City, which will be whittled to four in the primary.

Primary municipal election: Aug. 12, 2025
General municipal election: Nov. 4, 2025

Henefer

Candidates for mayor (primary needed)

  • Kay H. Richins (incumbent)
  • James A. Rees
  • Dawn Langston

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

  • Chad West
  • Alec Deru

Candidate for council (one open seat, two-year term)

  • Rush Hotchkiss

Coalville

Candidates for mayor (primary needed)

  • Rory Thomas Swensen
  • Tyler J. Rowser
  • Walter William Brock
  • Lynn Wood

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)

  • Chris Tomczyk
  • Matthew Boyer
  • Andrew Nelson
  • Jeff M. Peterson
  • Colleen C. Goodman
  • Steven Bingham Richins

Oakley

Candidates for mayor

  • Zane K. Woolstenhulme (incumbent)
  • Steven M. Wilmoth

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

  • Amy Regan
  • Kerbee Leavitt
  • Christopher L. Dillman

Kamas

Candidate for mayor

  • Matt McCormick (incumbent)

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms)

  • Steve Cyr
  • Kandi Snyder Sauter
  • Michael K. Georgi
  • David W. Darcey (incumbent)

Francis

Candidates for mayor

  • Byron Ames
  • Jeremie Forman (incumbent)

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)

  • Shana Fryer (incumbent)
  • Lynsi Stone
  • Scott Buchanan
  • Justin Ciampi
  • Riley Atkinson
  • Clayton Querry (incumbent)

Park City

Candidates for mayor

  • Jack Rubin
  • Ryan Dickey

Candidates for council (two open seats, four-year terms) (primary needed)

  • Diego Zegarra
  • Jeremy Rubell (incumbent)
  • Beth Armstrong
  • Molly Miller
  • John J.K. Kenworthy
  • Danny Glasser
  • Tana Toly (incumbent)
  • Ian Hartley

Municipal elections are non-partisan.

Updated: June 11, 2025 at 11:06 AM MDT
This report was updated with Henefer's candidate information.
Tags
Summit County 2025 Election
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content