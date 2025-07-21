Two stabbed at Heber birthday party; police seek suspects

Heber officers found two men with stab wounds at The Junction restaurant around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

Officers said the stabbings happened during a birthday party at the restaurant near the intersection of U.S. 189 and U.S. 40.

Partygoers said the suspects left the restaurant before officers arrived.

A 34-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the 34-year-old was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old was treated and released that night.

Weishar said details, including the cause of the stabbing and the identities of others involved, remain under investigation.