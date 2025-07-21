© 2025 KPCW

Two stabbed at Heber birthday party; police seek suspects

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:25 PM MDT
Police car sheriff cruiser deputy officer lights
zef art
/
Adobe Stock
Emergency lights

Heber City Police are searching for suspects after two people were stabbed at a restaurant downtown over the weekend.

Heber officers found two men with stab wounds at The Junction restaurant around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

Officers said the stabbings happened during a birthday party at the restaurant near the intersection of U.S. 189 and U.S. 40.

Partygoers said the suspects left the restaurant before officers arrived.

A 34-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the 34-year-old was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old was treated and released that night.

Weishar said details, including the cause of the stabbing and the identities of others involved, remain under investigation.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
