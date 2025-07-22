© 2025 KPCW

4 face attempted murder charges in Heber City party stabbing

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
An altercation in Midway Monday evening left one man dead and another injured.
John Roman / aijohn784
/
stock.adobe.com
Four men have been charged with attempted murder after the stabbings in Heber.

Prosecutors have charged four men with attempted murder and other felonies in connection with two stabbings at a Heber restaurant Sunday night.

Police arrested three of those men Monday evening and are looking for two more.

Cristian Gervacio, 18; David Gervacio, 22; and Johnny Gervacio, 28, were taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, July 21, on suspicion of stabbing two men at a birthday party.

Cristian, David and Johnny Gervacio were each charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Cristian Gervacio is also charged with drug possession.

Wasatch County prosecutors are also seeking gang enhancements, because the men are believed to have acted together in committing the alleged crimes. Enhancements increase the severity of the charges.

The arrests and charges follow a Sunday night stabbing that left one man critically wounded in the abdomen and another stabbed in the leg.

According to a probable cause affidavit, security camera footage showed five people push through the crowd to enter the party. One man, later identified as Jose Manual Gervacio, appears to stab someone off-camera in a location “consistent with where [the victim] was found.”

Jose Gervacio has also been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. He may have help avoiding arrest, according to the affidavit.

A fifth man, who hasn’t yet been identified, was also in the video. The affidavit says the video shows all five men “acting in concert” to confront the man whom police say suffered the abdomen wound.

On Monday, the joint Heber City and Wasatch County SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home of Cristian, David and Johnny Gervacio. There, the affidavit says officers found methamphetamine and a bloodstain in a car at the home.

All three of the men in custody are being held without bail in the Wasatch County Jail. They’re scheduled for initial appearances in 4th District Court Wednesday morning.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
