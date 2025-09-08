200+ apartments near UVU Wasatch set for Heber planning approval

The apartments will be constructed south of College Way and east of U.S. 40 as phase one of the larger Highlands development.

Overall, Highlands will eventually include 806 homes on 114 acres, mostly townhomes and apartments.

For now, the Heber City Planning Commission is only looking at phase one of the Highlands project. That’s 227 apartments on about 12 acres. There will also be a community clubhouse and an outdoor swimming pool.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, planning commissioners will decide whether to recommend the site plan for city council approval.

According to a development summary in the agenda packet, future phases of the project would add around 200 single-family homes and more than 350 townhomes.

This project is different from Wasatch Highlands, the property east of downtown Heber that includes some state trust land. That land will be developed in the county, not Heber City.

The planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda and a link to attend online are available on the city website.

