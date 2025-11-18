Plans take shape for 200 more homes in Deer Valley neighborhood

The Military Installation Development Authority added 22 acres of land in the Deer Crest development to its Wasatch County project area in August.

MIDA planner Rob Donigan shared the project details at a board meeting Monday, Nov. 17.

“This project was actually originally presented and approved by Wasatch County prior to the development of the Military Recreation Facility project area,” he said. “The development is approved – through the original density determination and other entitlements – for 205 residential units.”

Nine townhomes have already been constructed. A staff report shows the remaining 196 units will be a mix of townhomes, condos and duplexes. About three acres will be set aside for commercial development and parking, south of the existing gondola building.

“Because of all the different recreational uses in the area, parking is a key concern,” Donigan said. “There are 450 parking stalls that have been committed to be developed to facilitate parking and transportation in the area.”

MIDA board member Mike Ostermiller said his priority is making it easy for development to move forward.

“Whatever the developer wants to do, let’s figure out a way to make that happen,” he said. “Let’s be quick and nimble and creative and efficient, and let’s try to get things through as quickly as possible.”

He said he would approve the project as long as the planning committee set clear guidelines for constructing the parking area.

MIDA’s Wasatch County development review committee is still considering options for the parking requirements.

Home construction is expected to run from 2025 to 2032, according to a staff report.

Elsewhere in East Village, Deer Valley continues to construct resort amenities such as lodges and a skier services facility. Hotels, more condos and single-family homes are also being built.

MIDA is a state agency governed by appointed, not elected, board members. It was founded to serve veterans and the military, and it’s involved in major economic development projects statewide, including East Village.