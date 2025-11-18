Dickey wins Park City mayor race, Rubin may still request recount

The results show Councilmember Ryan Dickey won the mayoral race by just seven votes, with 1,706 to Jack Rubin’s 1,699.

It’s narrow enough for Rubin to request a recount within three days. City recorder Michelle Kellogg told the city council she hadn’t received a request as of election certification.

After the vote, Rubin said he didn’t have a comment.

Dickey told KPCW the day prior he and his campaign fully respect Rubin’s decision either way.

“We remain extremely confident in the accuracy of the count, the professionalism of the Summit County clerk’s office and the strength of our election system,” he said in a statement. “This election did nothing but reinforce what an incredible community we have in Park City, and how lucky my family and I feel to live here. I’m looking forward to the incredible work ahead.”

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse has one week to finish a recount if Rubin requests it.

Last week’s preliminary results had the candidates 11 votes apart.

Since then, Furse’s office counted 14 additional Park City ballots with signatures that initially couldn’t be verified. The process is known as “curing.”

Only one Park City voter’s ballot was left uncured; the deadline for voters to cure was noon Monday. Furse told KPCW the ballot was unsigned.

In the race for two council seats, incumbent Tana Toly and political newcomer Diego Zegarra prevailed with over 2,000 votes each.

Incumbent Jeremy Rubell will leave the council come January, having garnered just over 1,500.