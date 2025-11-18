Here’s how Old Town Park City will celebrate the holiday season

Locals and visitors can kickstart the holiday season on Main Street with the snow globe art stroll. Starting Nov. 27, seven snow globes featuring work from local artists will line the street, each with a hidden silver snowflake to find.

Six more winter scenes will be featured at Canyons Village inside gondola cabins.

The art will be on display through Jan. 3.

After Thanksgiving, Park City will set Main Street aglow during the annual lights ceremony Nov. 29.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with music from DJ Dolph and the lights turn on at 5 p.m.

Then, Santa Claus will take a special pre-holiday ride down Town Lift Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Kids can also drop their letters to Santa in his local mailbox at Miner’s Park to ensure they arrive at the North Pole in time.

And on Dec. 25, Park City will light its grand menorah. The event will begin with a parade at the top of Main Street and end at the Miner’s Hospital.