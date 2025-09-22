UDOT invites feedback on plans to widen south U.S. 40

UDOT’s plans for south U.S. 40 include widening the road to five lanes and adding 12-foot shoulders for the stretch from the U.S. 189 junction to Mill Road.

The agency will also install a new traffic light at 1500 South, the intersection where drivers access the Heber Valley Hospital and the Wasatch County courthouse and sheriff's office.

UDOT says these changes are intended to move more traffic through the area efficiently and improve safety.

Locals can share their thoughts at a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse. UDOT representatives will be there to answer questions about the project.

The public comment period is open through Oct. 9. Residents can send an email to us40improved@utah.gov to weigh in.

The traffic light will be installed this fall, and road widening is planned for the 2026 construction season.