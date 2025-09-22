Summit County debates HOA for Cline Dahle affordable housing

Summit County leaders meeting with Columbus Pacific Development about the future of the Cline Dahle property beside Jeremy Ranch Elementary School.

The county owns the land and awarded Columbus Pacific the bid to develop it this summer.

The proposal includes a new fire station, second Basin Rec fieldhouse, 100 fourplex apartments and 72 for-sale homes. All the housing would be restricted for people making anywhere from 30% to 150% of the county’s median income.

Developer Tony Tyler gave the Summit County Council a public update on the project Sept. 17.

Columbus Pacific Development

Tyler said he “can't really overstate how important it is not to have an HOA” for the neighborhood. He worried it would make otherwise reasonably priced units unaffordable.

“You may have a situation where there's a certain, maybe, minority but vocal minority, who really want to increase the HOA cost because they want to maintain the common area at a higher level, or they want to add additional amenities,” he said. “Then you end up with this quite frankly negative social experiment that we should just avoid at the outset.”

Residents of affordable housing in Park City, such as Park City Heights, Central Park Condominiums and Snow Creek Cottages, have said they’re stretched thin by HOA fees. Feedback had the city considering a financial assistance program for HOAs last year.

During Summit County’s HOA discussion, councilmembers wondered how snow removal would work.

Tyler said he’d like the roads to be public and county-maintained and didn’t think snow would pile so high in residents’ driveways that it would become overwhelming.

Vice Chair Canice Harte asked who might clear the roofs of some of the fourplexes in the proposal and where snow might be stored.

“I'm not really convinced that it will work out the way you're thinking,” he told Tyler. “The No. 1 complaint we get, typically from the east side of the Kimball Junction area, is almost always about snow removal.”

No decisions were made or will be made soon.

Tyler has yet to present the project to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the council.

The rest of the Sept. 17 update covered various street parking configurations and the cost-benefit tradeoffs of covered parking options.

