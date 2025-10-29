One week from Election Day, Heber City candidates report spending

Heidi Franco and Scott Phillips are competing to be Heber’s next mayor.

Councilmember Scott Phillips is running a significantly more expensive race than his rival, with over $36,000 spent on his campaign this year. Mayor Heidi Franco has spent less than half that amount in her bid for a second term, around $16,000 total.

Four candidates are in the race for two Heber City Council seats: Councilmember Yvonne Barney, Nick López, Morgan Murdock and Corey Noyes.

Murdock leads the spending by far, with over $12,000 for his campaign overall. The other three candidates landed in the $2,000 to $2,500 range for campaign expenses that included websites, yard signs and voter mailers.

For details about all the financial disclosures, see below.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Heidi Franco

Contributions total: $15,769

Expenditures total: $15,727.98

Balance: $41.02

Scott Phillips

Contributions total: $36,978

Expenditures total: $36,178.89

Balance: $799.11

Yvonne Barney

Contributions total: $2,298.29

Expenditures total: $2,271.95

Balance: $26.34

Nick Lopez

Contributions total: $3,270.12

Expenditures total: $1,964.22

Balance: $1,305.90

Morgan Murdock

Contributions total: $12,373.45

Expenditures total: $12,470.71

Balance: –$97.26

Corey Noyes

Contributions total: $2,528.02

Expenditures total: $2,495.41

Balance: $32.61

