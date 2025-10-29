© 2025 KPCW

One week from Election Day, Heber City candidates report spending

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:07 PM MDT
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.

Candidates for Heber City government have turned in their last campaign spending reports before the election Nov. 4.

Heidi Franco and Scott Phillips are competing to be Heber’s next mayor.

Councilmember Scott Phillips is running a significantly more expensive race than his rival, with over $36,000 spent on his campaign this year. Mayor Heidi Franco has spent less than half that amount in her bid for a second term, around $16,000 total.

Four candidates are in the race for two Heber City Council seats: Councilmember Yvonne Barney, Nick López, Morgan Murdock and Corey Noyes.

Murdock leads the spending by far, with over $12,000 for his campaign overall. The other three candidates landed in the $2,000 to $2,500 range for campaign expenses that included websites, yard signs and voter mailers.

For details about all the financial disclosures, see below.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Heidi Franco
Contributions total: $15,769
Expenditures total: $15,727.98
Balance: $41.02

Scott Phillips
Contributions total: $36,978
Expenditures total: $36,178.89
Balance: $799.11

Yvonne Barney
Contributions total: $2,298.29
Expenditures total: $2,271.95
Balance: $26.34

Nick Lopez
Contributions total: $3,270.12
Expenditures total: $1,964.22
Balance: $1,305.90

Morgan Murdock
Contributions total: $12,373.45
Expenditures total: $12,470.71
Balance: –$97.26

Corey Noyes
Contributions total: $2,528.02
Expenditures total: $2,495.41
Balance: $32.61
Heber City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
