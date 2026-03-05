March 9 is final day for locals to comment on Heber Valley bypass

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to construct the Heber Valley bypass through part of the North Fields to help address traffic problems in the valley.

Its Jan.7 decision kicked off a 60-day public comment period, and locals have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 9, to share feedback with UDOT.

UDOT suggests providing feedback about specific sections or topics in the draft environmental impact statement (EIS). It also recommends including data, citations or personal experiences to support each comment.

UDOT says solutions-focused comments and questions are most helpful.

Public comments are not a vote, but they will be included in the final document recording UDOT’s decision. They might also help UDOT consider impacts it overlooked.

UDOT plans to publish its final EIS this summer.

For more information about the bypass plans and how to share feedback with UDOT, visit the project website.