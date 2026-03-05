© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

March 9 is final day for locals to comment on Heber Valley bypass

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:08 PM MST
UDOT Open House on Heber bypass
Heber Valley residents look at the planned bypass route at UDOT's public hearing, Jan. 28, 2026.

Comments can be submitted by email or physical letter, leaving a voicemail or filling out a form on UDOT’s website.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to construct the Heber Valley bypass through part of the North Fields to help address traffic problems in the valley.

Its Jan.7 decision kicked off a 60-day public comment period, and locals have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 9, to share feedback with UDOT.

UDOT suggests providing feedback about specific sections or topics in the draft environmental impact statement (EIS). It also recommends including data, citations or personal experiences to support each comment.

UDOT says solutions-focused comments and questions are most helpful.

Public comments are not a vote, but they will be included in the final document recording UDOT’s decision. They might also help UDOT consider impacts it overlooked.

UDOT plans to publish its final EIS this summer.

For more information about the bypass plans and how to share feedback with UDOT, visit the project website.
Tags
Heber City Heber Valley Bypass
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content