Queerski Week invites everyone to the mountain to support Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force

Next week, Park City Mountain welcomes Queerski Week to the slopes for several events. It’s the second year the event will be a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ Task Force in Park City.

Joe Urankar is a member of the task force. He said this year the Queerski events are growing and gaining traction.

“There's about 1,000 people that come into town for gay ski week," Urankar said. "What we're doing with Queerski events is to integrate better into the local community and culture. And so I think there's been a tremendous interest from some of the tourists saying it's lovely to have this chance to get to know Park City and to see a different side of it.”

Urankar said the event is about inclusion and the proceeds will go to support task force programs such as mentorship opportunities, June Pride events and more social opportunities for the community to come together.

Cami Richardson is also a member of the task force. She said this year the group is hosting the first annual LGBTQ+ Pride Ski Parade. The parade begins at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the top of McConkeys lift at Park City Mountain.

“We will be giving out some flags and things like that for people to ski with," Richardson said. "Then we're going to head down Georgeanna, ultimately past McConkeys and head down all the way down to the bottom of the mountain or actually not to the bottom but really to The Snowed Inn.”

Urankar said there’s more than one opportunity to ski with the community. They are hosting a First Tracks on Tuesday, which is currently sold out but he said he expects more spots to open soon.

“So I just wanted to tell everyone to stay tuned if they're interested. And that's, that's getting up onto the lifts at 8 a.m. before they are open to the public. So that should be a really fun way just to see and experience the mountain and then we'll have breakfast afterwards," Urankar said.

Urankar said Queerski is taking over The Umbrella Bar on Friday , Feb. 24, for a tea dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“So tea dances are something that grew out of gay culture in destination towns," Urankar said. "So there's a few places throughout the country that the gay community retreats to over the summer and they're mostly beach destinations. And a tea dance is, it's kind of like a meet and greet, basically just a chance for us to get together with some good music. It's usually in the afternoon on a beach or by a pool. And they're very fun, very free and joyous events.”

Queerski Week begins Tuesday, Feb. 21, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 25.

