LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: Kouri Richins asks to be released before 2025 murder trial
KPCW's live blog has the latest from reporter Connor Thomas in the courtroom in Summit County's 3rd District Court during Kouri Richins' motion hearing to reconsider if Richins will remain in jail until her May 2025 murder trial date.
Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. After her husband's death, Richins published a children's book about coping with grief.
During Tuesday's hearing, the defense will argue Richins should no longer be detained in the Summit County jail pending the murder trial scheduled for May 2025.
Judge rules Richins will remain in custody
Kouri Richins will remain in custody before her May 2025 trial.
Third District Judge Richard Mrazik says that, although she does not face death, she still faces the possibility of dying in prison. Because of that, he believes she may be a danger to herself or others.
He’s not granting Richins bail, though he agrees that circumstances changed and it was her right to ask for it again.
Prosecutors waive oral arguments
Summit County prosecutors waived their oral arguments, and Mrazik is expected to rule from the bench.
Richins proposes living with immediate family
Her defense team says preparing for trial is easier outside of custody and that doing so ensures fairness in this case.
Their proposed release plan can include restrictions on movement and social media. Living with family in Salt Lake County, she wouldn’t interact with witnesses in the case and could have supervised visits with her three children.
Defense makes case for release
Defense attorney Kathy Nester says the facts of the case have changed since last summer’s detention hearing.
That’s when 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled she could present a danger to the community. She’s been convicted of assaulting her late husband’s sister since then.
Ahead of her May 2025 trial for allegedly murdering her husband, Richins’ attorneys say she still doesn’t present a danger or a flight risk. They say she’s bettered herself in custody and no longer faces the death penalty.
But the judge noted that her business and familial connections have deteriorated since then. He wasn’t primarily concerned she was a flight risk before, but now it’s on his mind.
He’ll hear from the Summit County Attorney’s Office before ruling.