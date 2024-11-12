Live Blog: Kouri Richins asks to be released before 2025 murder trial

Defense attorney Kathy Nester says the facts of the case have changed since last summer’s detention hearing.

That’s when 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled she could present a danger to the community. She’s been convicted of assaulting her late husband’s sister since then.

Ahead of her May 2025 trial for allegedly murdering her husband, Richins’ attorneys say she still doesn’t present a danger or a flight risk. They say she’s bettered herself in custody and no longer faces the death penalty.

But the judge noted that her business and familial connections have deteriorated since then. He wasn’t primarily concerned she was a flight risk before, but now it’s on his mind.

He’ll hear from the Summit County Attorney’s Office before ruling.