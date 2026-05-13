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Live Blog: Kouri Richins sentenced for her husband's murder in Summit County
KPCW's live blog has the latest details from reporter Connor Thomas in the courtroom during Kouri Richins' May 13, 2026, sentencing hearing in Summit County’s 3rd District Court.
See complete coverage of the Kouri Richins case here, and a recap of the trial here.
In March, a Summit County jury convicted Richins of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl in 2022.
After her husband's death, Kouri Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.
May 13 she will be sentenced for aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud and forgery.
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Family members express appreciation for investigators, community
Gene Richins, Amy Richins, Katie Richins-Benson and Clint Benson all expressed a mix of grief and thanks.
They are grieving their son and brother. But they said they're grateful for those who investigated Eric Richins' murder.
They spoke about the impact on the three Richins children, and the impact of public scrutiny on their family.
Eric Richins' family begins making victim impact statements
Eric Richins' father, Gene Richins, will deliver a victim impact statement to Judge Richard Mrazik first.
Then the court will hear victim impact statements from Eric Richins' sisters, Katie Richins-Benson and Amy Richins, as well as his brother-in-law Clint Benson.
The three counselors for his and Kouri Richins' three sons will read statements from the boys as well.
Prosecutors present argument for life without parole
Chief prosecutor Brad Bloodworth is reading the state's sentencing memo. For more on the state's argument, click here.
The Summit County Attorney's Office wants Kouri Richins sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Kouri Richins will not be barred from contacting her husband's family
Judge Richard Mrazik says his reading of Utah law does not support an automatic protective order that would prohibit Kouri Richins from contacting the adult family members of her husband.
"In full transparency, I don't like the result," Mrazik said.
He believes this result is likely what state legislators did not intend when they wrote rules regarding domestic violence cases.
Victims of domestic violence are usually entitled to an automatic protective order. But in this case, the judge says, the victim, Eric Richins, died. Mrazik sees that as a gap in the law that would not then automatically mean Kouri Richins cannot contact his family.
She was convicted of murdering him in March.
Parties discuss protective order for Eric Richins' family
Summit County prosecutors are asking Judge Richard Mrazik to enjoin Kouri Richins from contacting family members of her late husband. The judge is questioning the attorneys about the legal foundation for that request.
Sentencing hearing underway
Judge Richard Mrazik says Kouri Richins will be allowed to speak if she chooses.
She is present in the courtroom wearing neon jail clothes. Her late husband's family and friends are in the first two rows of the gallery behind her.
The media is seated in the third row.
Kouri Richins' family and friends are in the back two rows.
Mrazik admonished the spectators the be respectful before beginning with the issue of what restitution Kouri Richins will be ordered to pay.
Members of the public, media enter the courtroom
The family and friends of both Kouri Richins and the late Eric Richins have returned to the courthouse at Silver Summit just outside Park City for Kouri Richins' sentencing this morning.
She was convicted of five felonies in March, the most serious being aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.
The judge is about to enter the courtroom.