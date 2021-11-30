Deer Valley COO departs as season begins

In an email sent to staff Monday evening, Mark Brownlie, the chief operating officer of Alterra Mountain Company’s mountain division, wrote that Jeremy Levitt has been a valued member of the company. And he thanked him for his hard work and contributions and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Levitt made the move to Deer Valley in October 2020, after his predecessor Todd Shallan accepted a position with Alterra as COO of the company’s hospitality division in Colorado. Shallan took over for Bob Wheaton, who stepped down as COO in January 2019.

Prior to coming to Deer Valley, Levitt was president at CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures in Canada for six years. He also served as director of strategy and corporate development at Intrawest in Denver.

In the prepared statement, Brownlie said he will oversee the operations and management of Deer Valley as a search for a new leader is conducted. There was no timeline given when a new COO would be named.

In his statement, Brownlie told staff that that he is committed to a smooth and successful winter season and beyond.

This comes on the heels of long-time Deer Valley Vice President of Real Estate and Resort Planning Steve Issowits’ announcement that he too is leaving the resort after nine years.

Issowits’ last day is Friday. He has served as the point person for the redevelopment of the Snow Park parking lots as well as helped lead the negotiations with the Mayflower Resort. He will be going back to work for East West Partners where he worked for eight years before joining Deer Valley. He will be leading development efforts at Snowbasin Resort to add lodging and improved base area.

