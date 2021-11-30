The Park Record gets a new owner

Nevada-based Swift Communications has owned the Park Record, Park City’s twice-weekly newspaper, since 2015. Swift also owns newspapers and publications in California, Colorado and South Dakota. On Tuesday, the Park Record reported that Swift sold its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, which owns papers across the county and in Utah, including The Daily Herald in Provo and The Standard-Examiner in Ogden.

The deal is set to close Dec. 31. With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers as well as weekly papers and magazines in 18 states.

Ogden Newspapers is unrelated to Ogden, Utah. It’s a fifth-generation family-owned business named after its founder, H.C. Ogden.

Bill Waters, CEO and chairman of the board of Swift Communications, said in the announcement, “We know the time has come to pass the baton of stewardship to new owners who can carry forth the important mission.”