Tour of Utah canceled for 2022

In a brief statement, the sports management company said despite ardent efforts to continue the Tour of Utah, it has requested USA Cycling and the UCI – or International Cycling Union - to have the event removed from the international cycling calendar.

Chris Aronhalt, owner and President of Medalist Sports, said in the statement that while on-going sponsor and host community discussions have been positive, they are not strong enough to support a viable effort to meet their collective expectations.

While disappointed, Medalist Sports, he added, is grateful for the opportunity and cherishes the Tour of Utah's legacy.

Last April, Medalist Sports had confirmed a licensing agreement with the owner of the event, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, to host the so-called North America’s toughest stage race next year.

The last time the tour was staged was in 2019. The tour spans seven days with more than 100 riders pedaling nearly 500 miles throughout the state of Utah, climbing some 38,000 feet. The Tour of Utah started in 2004 as a three-day cycling event for amateur and elite cyclists. After the Miller Group of Companies secured ownership of the event in 2007, the race was moved to August and began to move up in status as a UCI-sanctioned event, with better riders attending each year.

Chris Aronhalt and Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Special Events Bob Kollar were not available for further comment.