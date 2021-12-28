MOMIX returns to the Eccles Center stage for two nights

Founded and directed by choreographer Moses Pendleton, MOMIX is based in Connecticut but has performed around the world for the last 40 years.

Ten dancers will be in Park City presenting some of their best-loved performances from the last 4 decades under the title of VIVA MOMIX.

To describe the work isn’t easy... you really have to see it to believe it. Dancers create illusions – at times unbelievable and nearly magical physical moves.

Pendleton describes it as a mix of modern dance, circus, and sculpture.

“The idea of MOMIX,” Pendleton said, “is the kind of an outcome simple idea of a visual physical theater that employs light and props and the fantastic movements, athletic dance, and music to create an evening of entertainment and other worldliness and amusement and sensuality and all these kinds of things.”

The show he says contain 20 short pieces, collected from the last 40 years...

“As I say, half-jokingly if you don't like what you're seeing, you don't have to wait long before it changes,” he explained. “So, it runs into kind of what these are clips, in a way, of three and five minutes. Each one is kind of like an ode to MOMIX, a series of dance visual theater odes that are short pieces that have a beginning and middle and end and then you move on to something else. But the overall effect is one of the dynamic of and, and that kind of tempo. So, it's, it's pretty fast moving and as I say, lots of humor, it's entertaining.”

Good seats are still available online at parkcityinstitute.org or by calling the box office at 435-655-3114.