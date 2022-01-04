As Covid-19 cases increase, public events are being cancelled

The Egyptian Theater has cancelled this weekend’s KT Tunstall concert due to a COVID related illness within the band. According to Egyptian management, ticket holders can exchange their tickets for any future performances or request a refund through the Egyptian Box Office 855-745-SHOW.

Shows will resume next weekend with The Family Stone Jan 13 -16th.

The Park City Institute has also announced that Saturday’s presentation with author Heather McGhee has been canceled as well. McGhee was scheduled to discuss the American economy and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. According to Institute Ex. Director Ari Ioannides, McGhee has canceled all of her in-person events for the next month due to Omicron. She was unable to accommodate an alternate date, so the event is canceled. Patrons who purchased tickets he said will receive a full refund.