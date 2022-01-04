© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

As Covid-19 cases increase, public events are being cancelled

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST
Egyptian.jpg
The Pop Jenks Collection, courtesy of the Park City Museum
/

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Summit County and across the country has led to two event cancellations in Park City this weekend.

The Egyptian Theater has cancelled this weekend’s KT Tunstall concert due to a COVID related illness within the band. According to Egyptian management, ticket holders can exchange their tickets for any future performances or request a refund through the Egyptian Box Office 855-745-SHOW.

Shows will resume next weekend with The Family Stone Jan 13 -16th.

The Park City Institute has also announced that Saturday’s presentation with author Heather McGhee has been canceled as well. McGhee was scheduled to discuss the American economy and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. According to Institute Ex. Director Ari Ioannides, McGhee has canceled all of her in-person events for the next month due to Omicron. She was unable to accommodate an alternate date, so the event is canceled. Patrons who purchased tickets he said will receive a full refund.

Tags

Local NewsEgyptian TheaterPark City Institute
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher