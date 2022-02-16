A Thursday public meeting is set to address the North Summit Fire District’s future

Thursday is going to be busy at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. That’s the county facility at the fairgrounds at 202 Park Road, just behind North Summit High School.

There are two public meetings scheduled about topics that could significantly impact North Summit’s future, and both start at 6 p.m.

In the larger conference room, officials from across North Summit will host a meeting and public input session to discuss the future of the North Summit Fire District.

The meeting is expected to include the Summit County Council, which is the district’s governing body, as well as the district’s administrative control board and mayors and councilors from Henefer and Coalville.

The agenda calls for public comment starting around 6:45 p.m. after presentations about potential paths forward for the district. Comments from attendees will be limited to 3 minutes.

The meeting is to be held both in-person and on Zoom. It will also be streamed on the county’s Facebook page, but those who watch that way will not be able to offer comments.

More information is available at summitcounty.org.

Across the hall, the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission is also scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., hosting an online and in-person public hearing about the Cedar Crest development proposal. That project area encompasses more than 1,000 acres near Hoytsville.

The commission is scheduled to hear a presentation about the proposed future land-use plan, but not make final decisions about the project.

That meeting will be in the smaller conference room, which is just to the right after entering the Ledges’ front doors. It will also be available via Zoom.