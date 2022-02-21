Former planning commissioner Canice Harte is running for Summit County Council

Canice Harte, a former longtime Snyderville Basin planning commissioner, announced Monday he will run for a seat on the Summit County Council.

Harte, 54, is a Democrat who lives in Pinebrook with his wife and two daughters. He said he is prepared to do the work necessary to grapple with growth coming to the area.

“Honestly, as I look out into the future, and having spent, what, seven and a half years on the planning commission, there is just massive change and growth coming our way,” Harte said. “And how we manage that and navigate that together as a group, it's important to maintain the unique character of Summit County.”

Harte’s announcement is unofficial — those seeking to run for office cannot file the paperwork until next Monday. Former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, a Republican, has also said he’ll run.

Both are seeking the seat now held by Councilor Glenn Wright, who’s said he won’t run again. Council Chair Chris Robinson has said he will run for reelection.

Harte’s career has been in the outdoor industry and he is now a vice-president of sales and marketing for a footwear company. He serves on the board of the nonprofit Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue, and said he is an active search and rescue responder. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Harte was in his third term on the planning commission when he stepped down in 2020. He said he finished out the commission’s work on the Tech Center application and then took some time off. That same year, he vied unsuccessfully for a Summit County Council seat against Malena Stevens.

If elected, Harte said he would focus on listening to Summit County residents.

“I think it's vitally important that the community's voice is heard. And it's not that the council is trying not to hear the voices, but the way the processes work gives one the impression that they're being steamrolled sometimes,” he said. “And sometimes it's just hard to get the message out there, and so it can be an honest mistake. But we certainly have seen recently where the public is grouped together to make sure their voice is heard.”

He also said collaborating with the municipalities in Summit County is a key part of regional planning, which he called “the path forward.”

The filling window opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, and goes to 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.