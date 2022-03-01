Summit County asks for public input to select artist for 120-foot mural

The deadline for artists to submit bids for the $10,000 contract was in late February. On Tuesday, the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. to review the applications and select a first-place finisher and alternate. The mural must cover at least 1/3 of the 364-foot building.

The board selects two artists to recommend to County Manager Tom Fisher, who may consult with the Summit County Council to make a final decision.

The meeting is being held at the Summit County Richins Building and also on Zoom, which can be accessed by clicking this link. The agenda tentatively schedules the hourlong discussion to begin shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to the request for applications, the criteria to select a winner includes professional qualifications and experience completing similarly sized work in the past.

The artist is also expected to learn from community members and gain a sense of the history of the North Summit area. The project description calls for a listening tour that includes interviews and meetings with Hoytsville residents, local historians and Indigenous tribal members.

According to a preliminary timeline, the county hopes the mural will be painted this spring and finished by June 1.

