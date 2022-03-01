© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Summit County asks for public input to select artist for 120-foot mural

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
For real, USE SC public works.jpg
Courtesy of Summit County
/
Summit County is selecting an artist to paint a mural that covers at least 1/3 of the 364-foot long public works building in Hoytsville.

Summit County is asking for public input to help select an artist to paint a mural on the public works building in Hoytsville, a 364-foot 'canvas' of concrete.

The deadline for artists to submit bids for the $10,000 contract was in late February. On Tuesday, the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. to review the applications and select a first-place finisher and alternate. The mural must cover at least 1/3 of the 364-foot building.

The board selects two artists to recommend to County Manager Tom Fisher, who may consult with the Summit County Council to make a final decision.

The meeting is being held at the Summit County Richins Building and also on Zoom, which can be accessed by clicking this link. The agenda tentatively schedules the hourlong discussion to begin shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to the request for applications, the criteria to select a winner includes professional qualifications and experience completing similarly sized work in the past.

The artist is also expected to learn from community members and gain a sense of the history of the North Summit area. The project description calls for a listening tour that includes interviews and meetings with Hoytsville residents, local historians and Indigenous tribal members.

According to a preliminary timeline, the county hopes the mural will be painted this spring and finished by June 1.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
