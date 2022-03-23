© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Outdoor Retailer show returns to Utah in 2023

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT
Ski helmets line a wall in the Smith booth at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show in Denver.
KPCW
/
Ski helmets line a wall in the Smith booth at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show in Denver. OR says it will return to Utah in 2023.

The Outdoor Retailer trade show announced Wednesday that it plans to return to Utah after leaving the state in 2017.

An announcement from Outdoor Retailer parent company Emerald X on Wednesday detailed the organization’s decision to return to Utah and Salt Lake City. OR says the show’s contract with its current host, Denver, Colorado, will end this year and the organization had been exploring options for future shows over the past few months.

However, several high-profile outdoor companies, including industry giants Patagonia, The North Face, and REI, have threatened to boycott the event, saying Utah’s leaders are jeopardizing the state’s public lands.

OR made headlines in 2017 when it announced that it would leave Salt Lake City in response to Utah lawmakers’ request to then-President Donald Trump to repeal the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. Over two dozen OR-affiliated companies objected to the move, prompting the show to pull out of Utah.

President Trump drastically reduced the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante monuments later that year, but President Joe Biden restored the territories in late 2021.

Salt Lake had hosted the event for 20 years before it moved to Denver, and the statement went on to say that leaving Utah five years ago did not bring about the change the organization had hoped for. The show now hopes to “push back, not pull back” and engage with leaders on environmental policy from here in Utah.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in February that the state would welcome the show back, but “did not miss them at all.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said on Wednesday that companies that plan to boycott the show “can’t influence if [they’re] not at the table,” and urged them to join the environmental discussion here.

OR will hold its summer show in Denver from June 9-11 before returning to Salt Lake City for its “Snow Show” in January 2023.

Local News Outdoor Retailer Show
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins