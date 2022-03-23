Summit and Wasatch county residents among COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating deaths that occurred during the pandemic that may have been caused by COVID but weren’t reported as such.

It identified a Summit County man between the ages of 65 and 84 as one of those.

According to Summit County Health Department Director of Nursing Derek Moss, the man died in early March and wasn’t vaccinated.

The report also includes a Wasatch County woman between the ages of 65 and 84 who died a year ago.

According to Wasatch County Health Department epidemiologist Chris Smoot, her death is classified as a “probable case” of having been caused by COVID. She says a doctor listed the virus as one of multiple contributing factors.

She wasn’t in the hospital when she died and wasn’t vaccinated.

According to county health departments, 23 Summit County residents have died of COVID, as have 35 Wasatch County residents.

The state health department said it expected to report 90 more deaths that happened during February or before as the investigation continues.

For more on COVID-19 in Summit County, visit summitcountyhealth.org. For Wasatch County information, visit coronavirus.wasatch.utah.gov.