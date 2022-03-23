© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Summit and Wasatch county residents among COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT
covid_consolidated.jpg

The Utah Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including one Summit County resident and one from Wasatch County. The state says most of those happened more than a month ago.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating deaths that occurred during the pandemic that may have been caused by COVID but weren’t reported as such.

It identified a Summit County man between the ages of 65 and 84 as one of those.

According to Summit County Health Department Director of Nursing Derek Moss, the man died in early March and wasn’t vaccinated.

The report also includes a Wasatch County woman between the ages of 65 and 84 who died a year ago.

According to Wasatch County Health Department epidemiologist Chris Smoot, her death is classified as a “probable case” of having been caused by COVID. She says a doctor listed the virus as one of multiple contributing factors.

She wasn’t in the hospital when she died and wasn’t vaccinated.

According to county health departments, 23 Summit County residents have died of COVID, as have 35 Wasatch County residents.

The state health department said it expected to report 90 more deaths that happened during February or before as the investigation continues.

For more on COVID-19 in Summit County, visit summitcountyhealth.org. For Wasatch County information, visit coronavirus.wasatch.utah.gov.

Tags

Local News COVID-19
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter