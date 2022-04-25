Sen. Ron Winterton wins GOP nomination, will be on November ballot

Running for re-election to represent Utah Senate District 20 for a second term, Winterton secured the majority vote, and with it the nomination, in convincing fashion at Saturday’s convention in Sandy. He received almost 75% of the vote over newcomer candidate Vaughn Hokanson, avoiding a primary.

He’ll go on to face Democratic candidate Jill Fellow in the November election.

During his primary campaign, Winterton touted experience he gained in his first term, including four legislative sessions and eight special sessions.

He also says showing up to meetings and events in person is and will remain a priority and that he’s accessible to his constituents.

Before he became a state senator, Winterton served 10 years on the Duchesne County Commission. He’s also spent 35 years as a truck driver and now works for an engineering firm when he’s not carrying out senate duties.