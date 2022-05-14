Hundreds attended an abortion-rights rally in Park City Saturday

On May 2, a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked indicating the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, which would repeal a woman’s right to abortion. Planned Parenthood Association of Utah responded by organizing three rallies across the state, including one in Park City Saturday.

Three local elected leaders, Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens, Park City Council Member Becca Gerber and Park City’s first woman mayor, Nann Worel, spoke. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she understands the issue is political, but she takes it personally.

“I am speaking today as a woman who is deeply offended that a hard-fought ruling that has stood for nearly 50 years is anticipated to be overturned and set back the health and rights of American women.”

KPCW / Park City Mayor Nann Worel

Previously Worel was executive director of the People’s Health Clinic, where her job required her to report underage pregnancies to the state.

“I have sat at my desk and wept as I have had to call Child Protective Services to report the pregnancy of a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, or a 15-year-old. It breaks my heart. It shouldn't happen.”

The Park City Teen Council members took the stage and explained the organization’s role as a peer-to-peer sex education resource. Park City High School Senior Carly McAleer said if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, the U.S. will become a place where the values of a few will impact the well-being and lives of every individual.

“A fundamental right for all should be learning about their bodies and having the autonomy to make decisions concerning their health and sexual freedom. When we decide that abortion rights are a women's only issue, we then make abortion and reproductive freedom a trans exclusive issue where we don't recognize our queer friends and family. We don't recognize the rights to their bodies and their ability to make decisions about what they can do and who they can be with.”

KPCW / Park City Family attending the rally

Fourteen-year-old Evan is taking a social justice class at Treasure Mountain Junior High School. He attended the rally with his family. He plans to use the experience for a school project but said he wants to continue attending rallies while he waits to turn 18. Then, he said, he’ll use his voice at the ballot box.

“I'm here because I think it's a really important cause, and I think women's rights is just a really important subject.”

The attendees included an older set, grandmothers, who showed up half a century ago when the Supreme Court upheld abortion rights in the Roe v. Wade decision. Longtime resident, mother, and grandmother Linda McReynolds said she is angry like many people her age.

KPCW /

“I'm here protesting today because I did this 50 years ago, and this is settled law. All four justices that seem to now- suddenly be against this, this right that we women have, all lied then, under oath because they all said yes, this is settled law.”

KPCW /

Two friends arrived, one dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the other a Handmaid from the TV series. They both have plans to continue their activism if the court strikes down Roe.

“I plan to assist females in states where it is not legal by offering my vehicle and myself and my finances to take them to states where they can receive the care they need. And I've stockpiled some Plan B while it's still legal and available.”

Dr. Tania Bogdan brought her medical perspective and told the crowd she loves her work as an obstetrician and gynecologist.

“It's my job to take care of women and women's health. It's my honor to carry out my duties with love, patience, and sensitivity. So, it's with a heart full of love when I say I believe in nothing as much as I believe in safe access to women's health care.”

Many Park City police officers and some from other jurisdictions were at the rally. There were no signs of any counter-protestors.

