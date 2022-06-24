Utah's congressional delegation reacts to Supreme Court abortion decision

Utah’s congressional delegation is made up of all Republicans. And they like the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Utah Rep. Blake Moore, whose district includes Summit County, said he is thrilled with the decision to let states determine abortion restrictions.

“States like Utah have been given back their right to protect the lives of millions of children,” he said.

Rep. John Curtis, whose district includes Wasatch County, wrote he was proud of the decision.

"I welcome the overturning of Roe v. Wade and appreiate that state policy makers can now enact laws that align with their values," he said.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee wrote the ”national nightmare of Roe has ended." He added "the people of Utah and the United States are now free to enact protections for life and human dignity."

Lee is up for reelection and faces two challengers in the Republican party primary. Vote-by-mail ballots must be post marked by Monday, and voters have until Tuesday to put their ballots in drop boxes.

Lee’s opponents are Becky Edwards and Ally Isom. Edwards served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2009-2018. Isom is a former Kaysville City Councilor who worked for Gov. Gary Herbert as his deputy chief of staff.

Isom did not specifically say if she was for or against the Supreme Court’s decision, but released a statement saying she is pro-life as well as pro-consent, pro-family planning, and pro-compassion. She says the abortion debate is complex, and illustrates why there should be more women in the U.S. Senate.

Edwards also didn’t say if she was for or against the Supreme Court decision. Her statement said it’s time to work across the political divide to create policies that protect women and children. And the Supreme Court decision creates “added complexity” in terms of healthcare and economic disparity.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Evan McMullin, an Independent candidate endorsed by the Utah Democratic Party.

McMullin shared his view in early May when a draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked. He called himself a “pro-life Utahn,” but said he is against what he calls “extreme laws” like total abortion bans.

The only member of Utah’s congressional delegation who is not up for reelection this year is Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney said he supports the court’s decision, and the sanctity of human life is a foundational American principle that deserves protection.