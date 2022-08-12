Park City with an impressive win over Wasatch, as South Summit and North Summit start season strong

The Park City Miners picked up their first win of the year, as they traveled to the Heber Valley for a classic rivalry against the Wasatch Wasps. After a sloppy first quarter filled with blunders and penalties from both sides, the Miners entered the halftime down 7-10. After halftime however, there was no looking back for the Miners. Early in the 3rd quarter, Park City quarterback Chase Beyer connected with wide receiver Joseph Elridge for a 59 yard touchdown. The Miners then proceeded to score three unanswered touchdowns to finish the night 31-10 over the Wasps.

The Miners head back home next week to take on the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, for their first official game of the season. Coverage begins Friday at 7pm right here on KPCW.

In Kamas, the South Summit Wildcats took on the Uintah Utes at home and won in dominating fashion, ending the night 40-8. South Summit shined on both sides of the ball, with two safeties, a pick 6, and 4 offensive touchdowns.

The North Summit Braves battled against the Delta Rabbits in a slugfest. The Braves were on their heels at the end of the game, with Delta in the red zone with under two minutes to play. However, North Summit’s defense stood tall and intercepted the ball to finish the game, 19-13.

Next week, North and South Summit will take each other on in a classic battle of the mountains. Who will end up on top?