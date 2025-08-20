BYU, Utah announce starting, backup quarterbacks ahead of football season

Bear Bachmeir is set to make history in Provo as the first true freshman to start at quarterback in a season opener for BYU.

Fresh out of Murrieta Valley High School in California, Bachmeir beat out veterans Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead for the job.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 19-year-old Bachmeier committed to Stanford out of high school and participated in spring practices with the Cardinal before making a move to BYU.

At the U, Corner Canyon graduate and sophomore Isaac Wilson will back up starting quarterback Devon Dampier for the Utes.

A junior, Dampier spent his two previous seasons in New Mexico with the Lobos, but will now lead the Utes.

A true freshman last season, Wilson was thrown into the starter position after veteran QB Cam Rising suffered multiple injuries and missed most of the year.

The Utes had the second-worst offense in the Big 12 in 2024. Wilson finished the year with 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But the Salt Lake Tribune reports Utah's head coach says Wilson has improved since then.

The Utes kick off their season Aug. 30 at UCLA. BYU will host Portland State the same day.