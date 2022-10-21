Park City and Wasatch claim playoff victories

The Park City Miners started their playoff run this past Friday at home, as they took on the Timpanogos Timberwolves.

The Miner's offense got going early in the first half. They had two touchdowns from running back Mason Grover. The first one was a 47-yard receiving touchdown and the other a 74-yard rushing touchdown. They led at the half 28-0.

In the second half, the Timberwolves got themselves back into the game with two third-quarter touchdowns. Making it 28-14. However, the Miners extended their lead with a Blake Tabaracci pick-six late in the fourth quarter sealing the win 35-14.

The Miners advance to the second round where they will face the #1 team in 5A, the Lehi Pioneers next Friday at 6:00 p.m. You can catch the game here live on KPCW.

The Wasatch Wasps were on the road at Woods Cross taking on the Woods Cross Wildcats. The Wasps started slow, but in the second quarter, they dominated by putting 21 points on the board, including a 47-yard pass from Mack Kelson to Crew Erickson. The Wasps lead at the half 21-14.

Woods Cross made the game interesting in the second half with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. They missed the extra point after the second touchdown which would have tied the game. The Wasps come away with the upset 28-27.

They will be on the road next Friday in Spanish Fork to play the Spanish Fork Dons at 6:00 p.m.

Both South Summit and North Summit had the week off. South Summit will play next Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Kamas against the Delta Rabbits and North Summit has to travel down to Enterprise to play the undefeated Enterprise Wolves at 6:00 p.m.