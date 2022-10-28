Don’t spook your pet! Tips for your furry friends’ comfort this Halloween

Between trick-or-treating, spooks, an excess of sugar and parties, Halloween can distract even the most attentive pet parent’s watchful eye.

Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster reminds people to keep their furry friends away from candy and make sure they don’t get carried away amid strange crowds.

Specifically, chocolate and xylitol, also known as “birch sugar,” can cause serious illness in animals. Shuster says pets may try to sniff the sweets out, so it’s best to store them somewhere secure and out of paws’ reach.

Also, she says it’s best to be mindful of decorations that may be loud or flash intense lights, which can be distressing to sensitive ears and eyes. And pets may be tempted to get too close to candles and jack-o-lanterns and burn themselves.

If they’re startled, or if left unattended, pets may be more likely to run off. That’s a reason to keep them leashed or in a secure room, and to make sure they wear ID tags or even a tracking device.

Humane Society behavioral specialist Anjela Sullenger also says some pets may not react well to being put in costumes. She says this can trigger defensive behavior like growling and biting.