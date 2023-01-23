© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Sundance Review | 4 SUNS | “L’Immensità”

KPCW | By Barbara Bretz
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST
L'Immensità-Still1.jpeg
Sundance Institute
/
Luana Giuliani and Penelope Cruz appear in L’Immensità by Emanuele Crialese, an official selection of the Spotlight program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Friday Film Reviewer Barb Bretz gives two thumbs up for “L’Immensità”

“L’Immensità” is in the Spotlight category because it premiered at a previous festival, in this case, Venice Film Festival and was an audience favorite. The title is Italian and means “immensity" in English.

Directed by Emanuele Crialese, the film is set in an early 1970's Rome. The city is in transition, with construction and an emerging middle class but many elements of this family's life is deeply rooted in tradition, for better and worse.

Penelope Cruz, at age 48, is still as magnetic and charismatic on the screen as she was at 18. She plays the mother of young Adriana who identifies as Andrew and who is the heart and soul of the film. Young actress Luana Giuliani does a phenomenal portrayal of a young tween coming of age and transitioning in a very complicated world. The film is cinematically interesting, beautifully shot and the power of the story is enhanced with several dream sequence style song and dance routines in black and white.

Tags
Local News Sundance Film Festival
Barbara Bretz
See stories by Barbara Bretz