Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
State & Regional

Mudslides on I-80 cause traffic delays

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT
Mudslide.jpeg
Utah Highway Patrol
A mudslide on I-80 blocked eastbound traffic Thursday morning.

Eastbound I-80 closed Thursday morning at Emigration Canyon.

Anyone trying to get to Park City from the Salt Lake Valley early Thursday morning will be delayed.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a mudslide near milepost 133 around 6:30 a.m. has closed the eastbound lanes at Exit 132, the Emigration Canyon exit.

As of 7:30 a.m. one lane has been cleared for traffic.

The debris went across the roadway and caused two individual accidents. One person suffered minor injuries.

Mudslide 180 4.11.23.jpg
KPCW
/
A mudslide on I80 eastbound before the Wanship exit April 12, 2023.

Wednesday night, another mudslide on I-80 eastbound just before the Wanship exit caused traffic delays around 5 p.m.

No cars were hit by the debris in that incident.

Find live drive times from the Utah Department of Transportation here.

State & Regional Flooding Information
Renai Bodley Miller
