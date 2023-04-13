Mudslides on I-80 cause traffic delays

Anyone trying to get to Park City from the Salt Lake Valley early Thursday morning will be delayed.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a mudslide near milepost 133 around 6:30 a.m. has closed the eastbound lanes at Exit 132, the Emigration Canyon exit.

As of 7:30 a.m. one lane has been cleared for traffic.

The debris went across the roadway and caused two individual accidents. One person suffered minor injuries.

KPCW / A mudslide on I80 eastbound before the Wanship exit April 12, 2023.

Wednesday night, another mudslide on I-80 eastbound just before the Wanship exit caused traffic delays around 5 p.m.

No cars were hit by the debris in that incident.

Find live drive times from the Utah Department of Transportation here.