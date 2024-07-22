Summit County I-80 grass fire believed to be human-caused

North Summit Fire responded to the flames around 6 p.m.

Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser said that although the fire was small in size, it was aggressive enough to warrant closing the road.

“We had about 15 foot flame lengths and law enforcement determined that maybe we need to shut that down to prevent any spread to vehicles passing by or causing any other damage,” Rowser said.

The fire, which Rowser said was likely human-caused, was contained by 7 p.m. and westbound lanes reopened shortly after.

The roadside blaze was one of many fires that sparked in Utah over the weekend including the Sandhurst fire which forced some Salt Lake City residents to evacuate.

Above-average precipitation over the past two winters has increased the amount of fine fuels prone to starting wildfires, including tall grasses, shrubs and branches. That combined with soaring temperatures has increased fire danger across the state.

As of July 19, fireworks, tracers and exploding targets have been banned in unincorporated Summit County.

Park City enacted similar restrictions prohibiting fireworks and open flames in city limits.

Fire officials urge caution and common sense as the Pioneer Day state holiday approaches.

