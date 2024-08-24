19-year-old first-time delegate from California shares his experience at the DNC

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Christian Figueroa is barely old enough to vote. But this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he sounded like he had the poise of a seasoned politician. He is a 19-year-old activist, Stanford history student, the son of a public school teacher and a firefighter and a delegate for Kamala Harris. His support for Kamala Harris goes back to when he was just 13 years old and heard her speak. He told us why she inspired him at that age.

CHRISTIAN FIGUEROA: It was definitely her story and how she came about to be an elected official, how she came about to be a public servant. I grew up in a household - I have two younger siblings. When we were growing up, my parents constantly emphasized giving back to your community in whatever aspect that may look like. And so seeing Senator Harris give back to her community, give back to the state of California and really give to the entire country was just so inspiring for me.

SIMON: Doing - forgive me for using a bad word - networking here?

FIGUEROA: Yeah. I definitely am connecting with a lot of friends, a lot of delegates my own age across the entire country. I have a few good friends who are my age, delegates from Texas. And then, of course, a lot of people that I have never met in my life. I'm just trying my best to approach them and just introduce myself. And it's been great to get to know people from across the entire country, not just in our blue bubble in California.

SIMON: Speaking of the bubble, do you have any friends who are Trump supporters?

FIGUEROA: I do. Yes, I definitely do. I have quite a mix, not only in my friendship circles but also in my family, as well.

SIMON: What issues do you think are central to your interests right now?

FIGUEROA: As an openly gay student, I'm extremely enthusiastic about Vice President Harris because where she stands on LGBTQ rights. A lot of youth-oriented policies like student loan, education access.

SIMON: I noticed when I asked what issues were important to you, you didn't mention the Middle East and Gaza.

FIGUEROA: The Middle East and Gaza and what we're - you know, we're seeing across the entire country with college campuses, I think it's a much larger picture, or I think what it represents the most about my generation is that overall, we are very engaged in public service. But I really think there's this energy and momentum within Gen Z to make it certain that, you know, we are going to stand for social justice issues.

SIMON: Well, I'm trying to decipher in all that what you think U.S. policy should be.

FIGUEROA: I think Vice President Harris has been very clear just where she stands on the situation in the Middle East. And me, again, as an activist, as someone standing for social justice, want humanitarian aid. I don't like seeing these wars in the world. I don't. You know, it really just - it does pain me, but I'm not a foreign policy expert. I am a history major, or I'm, you know, a sophomore in history, but I do agree with the vice president in the sense that humanitarian aid is really all Vice President Harris has pushed for.

SIMON: I say this with admiration. You are a gifted politician...

FIGUEROA: (Laughter).

SIMON: ...For being 19 because you've just delivered a very eloquent and expansive answer that does not really answer the question how you feel about what U.S. policy should be.

FIGUEROA: It is - I leave it at I'm not a foreign policy expert.

SIMON: A lot of the news for the Democratic campaign has obviously been hurting (ph) in recent weeks. What do you worry about in the weeks ahead?

FIGUEROA: What I worry about is after November when Vice President Harris wins and when we do...

SIMON: So you're not worried about the fact that the Democrats could lose this election?

FIGUEROA: I'm not worried, but that doesn't mean I'm - you know, I'm not going to do everything that I possibly can do to prepare. But what I'm worried about is the response from President Trump. I am - you know, we saw just what he could do, you know, January 6, and I'm really worried about what he and his allies will do to this country because they can't accept the fact that they are - that they're losers. But I do want to emphasize that I think all Democrats - we cannot take this election for granted. We still have to do everything we can as organizers to get out the vote.

SIMON: Going to go to class, too.

FIGUEROA: I will. Yes, yes. My mom always reminds me.

SIMON: I felt the need to ask. Yeah.

FIGUEROA: My mom always reminds me, Christian, you have to remember you're a full-time student. That is No. 1 (laughter).

SIMON: Mr. Figueroa, thank you.

SIMON: Mr. Figueroa, thank you.

FIGUEROA: Thank you so much. I really appreciate this opportunity to speak with you.

