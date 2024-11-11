Trump names Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser

Updated November 12, 2024 at 13:29 PM ET

President-elect Donald Trump has named Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to serve as his national security adviser.

As national security adviser, Waltz will play an integral role in shaping U.S. policy on geopolitical conflicts ranging from the war in Ukraine to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The position is not a cabinet-level role, and thus would not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, is a longtime Trump ally who has established himself as a leading critic of China in Congress. Since winning his seat in 2018, he has championed legislation to reduce U.S. reliance on critical minerals from China and safeguard American colleges and universities from Chinese espionage.

A third-term congressman, Waltz comes to the role after having served on the House committees that cover the military intelligence agencies and foreign affairs. He has also served on the House task force looking into the assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 campaign.

In an interview with NPR ahead of the election last week, Waltz said he believed it was "perfectly reasonable" that the war in Ukraine could end with "some type of diplomatic resolution."

Waltz, 50, suggested the U.S. would have leverage over Russian President Vladimir Putin in any potential negotiations by both enforcing energy sanctions and ramping up U.S. energy exports.

"His economy and his war machine will dry up very quickly," Waltz said. "I think that will get Putin to the table," he added. "We have leverage, like taking the handcuffs off of the long-range weapons we provided Ukraine as well."

Waltz rise to the national security adviser post could also usher in a new chapter in the relationship between the Pentagon and Silicon Valley. Speaking to NPR after the election, Waltz said the nation needed "a culture change in how we approach our defense establishment, on how we buy things within the Pentagon."

"There is a whole slew of new technologies from Silicon Valley and elsewhere that are really chomping at the bit to help with our defense and security issues, and they can't break through the bureaucracy," Waltz said. "So I think we do need new leadership. We need a culture change."

Copyright 2024 NPR