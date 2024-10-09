© 2024 KPCW

Tune in to a mini-concert with esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:30 AM MDT
esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento
Lucas Nogueira
/
Courtesy of the artists
esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento

Grammy-winning jazz artist esperanza spalding says she gets chills when she thinks about the first time she heard the voice of Milton Nascimento, played over the stereo at a dinner party.

She was a student at Berklee College of Music, and Nascimento, a Brazilian singer-songwriter many decades her senior, became an inspiration to her. The two eventually became friends, performing with each other on one of spalding’s albums, on stage and at Nascimento’s home in Brazil.

It’s Nascimento’s home in Rio de Janeiro where they also recorded much of their new collaborative album, Milton + esperanza, in the room where the 81-year-old Nascimento enjoys watching television. The album is a mix of new songs, covers of other artists and songs from Nascimento’s catalog. It also features guest appearances from artists like Paul Simon, Lianne La Havas and Shabaka Hutchings.

In today's session, you'll hear spalding and Nascimento perform songs from that album in an exclusive mini-concert recorded live in Brazil for World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
