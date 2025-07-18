© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What did Trump tell supporters to 'not waste Time and Energy' on? Take our quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT
From left: President Trump, Tramell Tillman, Iga Świątek.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images; Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
From left: President Trump, Tramell Tillman, Iga Świątek.

This week, President Trump didn't want to talk about a thing. If you know what that thing is, you'll get at least one question right. If you've kept up with the Emmys, tennis and reality TV — that'll help, too.

Want to give quiz writing a try? We're taking reader submissions. The form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22.

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from July 14 through 22.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.