Park City School District

Park City school board member Kara Hendrickson resigns

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published April 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT
park_city_board_of_education_2020.jpg
Park City Board of Education
/
District 4 representative Kara Hendrickson, right, resigned April 1, according to the Park City School District. The Board of Education in coming weeks will choose a person to serve the remainder of Hendrickson's term, which runs until the end of the year. Voters will choose who will fill the next four-year term in November.

The Park City School District has announced Board Member Kara Hendrickson resigned Friday. Applications to serve the remainder of her term as the District 4 representative, which includes Pinebrook and Silver Creek, are due April 15.

The Park City Board of Education looks like it will get a new member — nine months earlier than expected.

Kara Hendrickson, who represents Pinebrook, Silver Creek and other District 4 neighborhoods north of Interstate 80, resigned April 1, according to the school district.

Hendrickson was elected in 2018 and opted not to run for a second term. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her resignation.

Applications to serve the remainder of the term, which runs through Dec. 31, are due Friday, April 15. Information about how to apply is available on the district’s website, pcschools.us.

According to the district, prospective candidates must live within the District 4 borders, be able to devote at least 10 hours per week to the job and be available to attend meetings, including on Tuesday afternoons. Compensation is $6,000 per year, plus $720 for expenses.

Applications should be emailed to Lorie Pearce at lpearce@pcschools.us. According to the district, interviews will be held Tuesday, April 19.

There are three candidates running for the full four-year term: Mandy Pomeroy, Meredith Reed and Josh Mann. That sets up a primary this June to select two candidates to appear on the ballot in November.

Park City School District
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer