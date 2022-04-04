Park City school board member Kara Hendrickson resigns

The Park City Board of Education looks like it will get a new member — nine months earlier than expected.

Kara Hendrickson, who represents Pinebrook, Silver Creek and other District 4 neighborhoods north of Interstate 80, resigned April 1, according to the school district.

Hendrickson was elected in 2018 and opted not to run for a second term. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her resignation.

Applications to serve the remainder of the term, which runs through Dec. 31, are due Friday, April 15. Information about how to apply is available on the district’s website, pcschools.us.

According to the district, prospective candidates must live within the District 4 borders, be able to devote at least 10 hours per week to the job and be available to attend meetings, including on Tuesday afternoons. Compensation is $6,000 per year, plus $720 for expenses.

Applications should be emailed to Lorie Pearce at lpearce@pcschools.us . According to the district, interviews will be held Tuesday, April 19.

There are three candidates running for the full four-year term: Mandy Pomeroy, Meredith Reed and Josh Mann. That sets up a primary this June to select two candidates to appear on the ballot in November.