Breaking: Meredith Reed has garnered 340 votes so far in the primary race for the open school board seat, just 12 more votes than Mandy Pomeroy and 18 more than Josh Mann.

The school board race is non-partisan; the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will face off in November.

The Summit County Clerk's office is currently tallying votes and will update vote counts later tonight.

This is a developing story.