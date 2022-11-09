Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board

Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents.

Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4 race with nearly 3,000 votes counted. In district 5, Nick Hill was 109 votes ahead of Erin Grady, who is the current board president and has been at the helm through two criminal investigations and several major construction snafus in the past year.

There are about 5,000 students and 700 employees in the school district.

This is a developing story. The county clerk’s office will update vote counts Thursday. KPCW will have a full report on this race later this morning.