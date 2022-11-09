© 2022 KPCW

Park City School District

Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST
Meredith Reed and Nick Hill.png
KPCW
/
Meredith Reed and Nick Hill widened their leads in the Park City School Board race Wednesday.

With more votes counted Wednesday, two Park City Board of Education candidates widened their leads over their opponents.

Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents.

Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4 race with nearly 3,000 votes counted. In district 5, Nick Hill was 109 votes ahead of Erin Grady, who is the current board president and has been at the helm through two criminal investigations and several major construction snafus in the past year.

There are about 5,000 students and 700 employees in the school district.

This is a developing story. The county clerk’s office will update vote counts Thursday. KPCW will have a full report on this race later this morning.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
