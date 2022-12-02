Park City schools celebrate landmark day for special education

Teachers and administrators say National Special Education Day is a day to celebrate the culture around special education.

47 years ago on December 2, 1975, Congress passed the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, also known as IDEA. The law guarantees access to public education to children with special needs.

PCSD Special Education Director Jaclyn Knapp praised staff and faculty.

“Because of IDEA, our public schools serve the needs of all students in a very equitable way,” said PCSD Board Certified Behavior Analyst Dr. Brittany Bly. “It’s the reason I am in this profession.”

Teachers highlighted initiatives such as the Peer Tutor program.

“The impact of IDEA is felt by the entire community,” said Dan Gallery, Ecker Hill Middle School teacher. “Our highest need students see many more gains when they work with their neurotypical peers.”