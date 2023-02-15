Park City High School Red hockey team makes its way through playoffs

The team started out with a decisive 7-0 win over Alta. However, in its second game, it lost to Juan Diego 2-1, a team it beat back in October . The team was not knocked out of the playoffs, though, as high school hockey is double elimination.

The team was then moved to the loser's side of the bracket where it faced Bingham which it beat 1-0. Defenseman Garrett Hebert said the team was able to bounce back from its loss because of an impactful team meeting.

“After that loss against Juan Diego, we definitely regrouped for sure. I mean, all our guys, we all came together and we became do or die. And I think it's for the better. I think they're poking a bear by putting us in a loser's bracket. So I think it's gonna be good. We just need to put a valiant effort forward, because I think we have all the tools we need to win each game. I just think it comes down to who wants it more.”

The team is keeping focused on its strengths, according to head coach Mike Adamek.

“Our team is really skilled, we have a very deep team. Which means that on any given night, it can be any one of our players that steps up and is our go-to offensively. Obviously, we have a good power play. We don't give up a whole lot of scoring opportunities. And I think that stems from the fact that we have puck possession, we possess the puck, a lot of the game”

The Miners are playing to try and win a four straight championship. Adamek said the team is expecting nothing less.

“I hate to say it, but anything less is not acceptable for me as a coach. We can't lose any more games and I fully expect our team to rise to the occasion and do that. Is it going to be easy? Absolutely not. I know that this team has that inner drive. The seniors want to go four for four. We've expected nothing less all season long.

The team will be back on the ice on Thursday, Feb.15 against Alta at 9:15 p.m. at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center.

If the Miners make it to the finals they will need to win two games since they are coming from the loser's side of the bracket. Game 1 would be Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. against Brighton at the Acord Ice Center in West Valley City. Game 2 would be on Feb. 27 at 8:15 p.m. at Steiner Ice Center in Salt Lake City.