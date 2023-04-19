Gov. Spencer Cox fields Park City high-schoolers’ questions on new laws affecting youth

Hundreds of students turned out for the governor’s speech and Q&A session, despite it occurring during the last period of the day and the alternative was early dismissal.

Five students on a panel each asked him a question. Those touched on restricting library books, inflation, the future of sports and the Olympics in Utah, and abstinence-based sex education.

1 of 5 — 230419-PCSD-0066.jpg Gov. Spencer Cox addresses the Park City High School audience. Colton Elliott / PCSD 2 of 5 — 230419-PCSD-0011.jpg Gov. Spencer Cox eats lunch prepared and served by students at Park City High School. Colton Elliott / PCSD 3 of 5 — 230419-PCSD-0022.jpg Gov. Spencer Cox stands with culinary arts students at Park City High School. Colton Elliott / PCSD 4 of 5 — 230419-PCSD-01414.jpg (L-R) Gov. Spencer Cox, Chloe Turrell, Zach Minter, Jackalyn Vazquez, Griffin Briley and J.J. Sneen Colton Elliott / PCSD 5 of 5 — 230419-PCSD-01313.jpg Colton Elliott / PCSD

Some students told Cox they didn’t believe the people in charge in Utah listen to young people on some issues.

Cox called all of their questions important. He fist-bumped Chloe Turrell, who was one of three students on stage wearing rainbow armbands. She asked him about S.B. 16, which the Legislature passed this year along party lines and which Cox signed into law. S.B. 16 banned transgender surgeries, hormone medication and other forms of gender-affirming healthcare.

Cox said the Legislature is listening. Before the legislative session, he said lawmakers met with transgender youth about laws that would affect them, and that such input had meaning.

“It didn't turn out the way you wanted it to and the way some of you wanted to, but my point is, because we had those voices at the table when it was happening, there were changes that were made,” Cox said.

He said legislators changed the bill from a permanent ban to a temporary measure pending more research, and is an example of the Legislature listening to young people.

KPCW A sign in the Park City High School crowd Wednesday reads, "40% of all transgender youth have contemplated suicide. 17% have attempted. With access to hormones, these rates drop by 60%!"

Some students in the crowd held flags in support of the LGBTQ+ communities.

Near the stage, one sign showed statistics about the high rate of transgender youth who have contemplated or attempted suicide, and the sharp drop in that number when access to hormone therapy is available.

The holder of that sign, a student named Hayden, said the governor’s words alone didn’t convince him pro-transgender legislation is on the way in the future.

“He's saying these things that I think are good, but then he went the exact opposite with the Legislature,” Hayden said.

Hayden also said meetings like those between lawmakers and transgender youth should be standard practice with communities affected by laws.

Jackalyn Vazquez asked for Cox’s thoughts on recent laws that empower parents to challenge books in school curricula, which she said has happened in books about minority and LGBTQ+ characters, and by minority and LGBTQ+ authors, disproportionately.

Cox said such laws are still new and not intended to target any specific groups, and more debate on the topic will lead to the best outcome in the future.

Much of Cox’s message to Park City High echoed his speech to Wasatch High School students earlier in the day. He encouraged them to engage in causes they’re passionate about and focus on their learning habits, work ethic and tolerance of people they disagree with while in high school.

He also said Utah has the best teachers it’s ever had.

The visit was part of an initiative the governor began last month to visit all of Utah’s 29 counties and meet with students, residents and business owners.

