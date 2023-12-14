Park City High School to add private pilot, drone courses next year

Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea said Park City High School already has a robust list of courses.

“It's really unbelievable for a school our size over 250 courses, but we approved some new courses.”

Stacey Briggs, the chief teaching and learning officer for the district, outlined the classes during the recent district board meeting. Additions include a law enforcement class and a data science class, which is in the testing phase with the Utah State Board of Education.

“This data science is where the future of work and workforces are going," Briggs said. "So we're very excited for that approval.”

The other four courses expand on existing Career and Technical Education pathways.

There’s a private pilot course Briggs said allows students to finish ground school during the academic year. There's also a capstone class for “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones. Gildea said students in the course can graduate with a drone certification.

“They can go and work for a realtor and do the aerial pictures," she said. "They know exactly how to request the permitting. They could do festivals. This is a lucrative career to do this type of photography.”

The last new course is a sports and outdoor recreation marketing class. Gildea said it partners with businesses to work on real-world projects.

The new classes also won’t require additional staff.

“We're working hard on making sure that those pathways are built out and that they are strong, but they don't need any additional teachers, they would all be absorbed by teaching power that we have,” Briggs said.

Some of the classes can be submitted for college credit.