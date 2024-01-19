GPS tracking helps Park City School District parents keep track of buses

The record snowpack last year caused bus delays throughout the Park City School District. In January 2023, a parent said his son waited outside Jeremy Ranch Elementary for more than 45 minutes for the bus to take him home. Since there was no way to know when the bus would arrive, children had to wait outside.

Park City School District Community Relations Manager Heidi Matthews said parents voiced concerns.

“There were some concerns over the years of being able to see when things are late, particularly during storms, and our community wanting to be able to make sure that our kids weren't out in the cold,” she said.

The district used to have a way for parents to track buses, but the company went out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of November 2023, it has a new application for parents to track buses in real-time.

Amy Taylor’s child goes to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School. She said she plans to use the bus tracker app, although she’s had an overall good experience with district buses.

“I think it's a great idea. It's great to be able to have an app that you can track them, and you know, kind of just see where they are just for in-case purposes," Taylor said. "But I also do have to say that I have not had any poor experiences our bus is typically right on time.”

The app is called MyView and parents can create an account using a school access code and their child’s student ID.