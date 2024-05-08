Park City School Board VP withdraws candidacy days after president leaves race

Crossland announced her withdrawal from the third district race for the Park City Board of Education Wednesday morning. Crossland has represented District 3, which includes Canyons Village, western Kimball Junction and part of Silver Springs, since 2020. She will serve her term on the board as vice president until the end of 2024.

Two candidates remain in the District 3 race: former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser and director of child nutrition programs at the Utah Board of Education Kathleen Britton. Both would be first-time school board members if elected.

Crossland said she wishes Glasser and Britton “the best of luck in a vibrant campaign season discussing the important issues facing the district.” She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the district and thanked the other board members, Superintendent Jill Gildea, district employees and the Park City Community. Crossland said “she and her family will continue to live in Summit County and be a part of the community in other capacities.”

Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan withdrew from the District 2 race Monday. District 2 includes part of Silver Springs, upper Park Meadows and Trailside. The second district race is now down to pediatrician Eileen Gallagher and former Park City Historic Preservation board member Dave McFawn. Neither candidate has served on the school board before.

The District 1 board seat, covering Old Town, Prospector and Park City Heights, will also be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Anne Peters faces retired nurse Susan Goldberg.

Utah school board races are non-partisan.

The general election is Nov. 5.