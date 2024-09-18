Park City School District begins process of closing Treasure Mountain Junior High

Treasure Mountain is scheduled to close following the 2024-2025 school year after a unanimous vote from the Park City Board of Education Sept. 17.

Before decommissioning the school, state law requires two public hearings at regularly scheduled board meetings, and then one hearing at Treasure Mountain.

The latter hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

According to Park City School District business administrator Randy Upton, families with students in grades seven to nine will receive notice by mail and electronically. The district is also required to formally give notice to the Park City government.

“This is just stating that it's no longer going to have students in it, as it does now,” Upton explained at the Sept. 17 board meeting.

In other words, what happens to the building itself is up in the air.

Treasure Mountain, which is beside the high school and McPolin Elementary School on Kearns Boulevard, was built in 1982. It has long been criticized for its poor design with narrow hallways and overcrowding during class changes.

The district has sought public input on what to do with the building and hasn’t made any decisions yet. One of the possibilities is using the site for athletic facilities .

If the closure goes ahead, ninth graders from Treasure Mountain will move to Park City High School, and eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill Middle School. Both buildings are in the process of expanding to accommodate new students.