Park City High School to unveil new CTE wing

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
Park City High School.
Park City School District
Park City High School.

The Park City High School’s new Career and Technical Education wing is finished and ready to welcome students.

To celebrate, the Park City School District invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the school.

The new CTE wing is the first of several district projects, including the new preschool and community centers at McPolin and Jeremy Ranch elementaries, meant to enhance future students' educational opportunities.

The construction of the wing was paid for by a school bond passed by the Park City community in 2021. The Park City Education Foundation also funded efforts to add equipment into classrooms.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include a tour of the new CTE area and presentations by CTE students.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
